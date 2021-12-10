Morgan Stanley Sells 393,837 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

