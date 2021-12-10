Morgan Stanley Purchases 26,786 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.16% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Shares of FXC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

