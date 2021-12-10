Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 459.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 305,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

