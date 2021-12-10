Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 228,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PDM stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

