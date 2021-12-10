Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $659.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $659.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $658.21 million and the highest is $660.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $1,334,523. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.