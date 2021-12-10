EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $236.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $208.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.89. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $215.76.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 275,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

