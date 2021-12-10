Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.