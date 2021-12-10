Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. Corteva has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

