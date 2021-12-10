Morgan Stanley Buys 625,307 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 5,827.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

