Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Femasys has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

