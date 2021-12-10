Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $458.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.30 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $447.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 EPS.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $654.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $320.19 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.17.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total value of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,175 shares of company stock worth $38,002,939. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

