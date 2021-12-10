Insider Selling: Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Sells A$2,630,000.00 in Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) insider Malcolm Watkins sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.85), for a total transaction of A$2,630,000.00 ($1,852,112.68).

Malcolm Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Malcolm Watkins 11,017 shares of Australian Finance Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

