Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,729 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 389,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,416 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

