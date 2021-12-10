Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $3,812,380.80 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $346.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

