Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $3,812,380.80 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $346.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
