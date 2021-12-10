Royal Bank of Canada Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

