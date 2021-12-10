Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.49% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

