Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 28,494 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day moving average is $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

