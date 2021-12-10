FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $146.16 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

