Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Cars.com worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

