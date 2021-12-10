Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,912 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 55.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $5,147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 80.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 185,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

