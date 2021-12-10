Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $6,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $5,746,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

