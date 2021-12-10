Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yelp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,744 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,344 shares of company stock valued at $520,397. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.