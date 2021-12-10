State Street Corp Takes $217,000 Position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. State Street Corp owned 0.44% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 2,200.0% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 53.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.63.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

