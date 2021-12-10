State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.89 million, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

DSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

