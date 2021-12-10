Morgan Stanley Acquires 177,532 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

