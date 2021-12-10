Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

SUMO opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

