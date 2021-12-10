Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.