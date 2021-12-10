Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VIOT opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

