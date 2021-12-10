JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.11.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

