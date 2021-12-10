Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $264,000 in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

