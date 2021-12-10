Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFAQ. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,755,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.