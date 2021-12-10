Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,912 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2,282.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE BBW opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,255 shares of company stock worth $3,100,494. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

