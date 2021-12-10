Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,569,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

