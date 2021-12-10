Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATER shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

