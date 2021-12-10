Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Empire has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

