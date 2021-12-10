Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTK stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

