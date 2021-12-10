Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

