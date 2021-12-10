Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $470.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $297.90 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.