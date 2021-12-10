Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Critical Review

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00 Oracle 2 15 8 0 2.24

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 100.96%. Oracle has a consensus price target of $84.96, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Oracle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.04 -$11.30 million ($0.49) -4.27 Oracle $40.48 billion 6.00 $13.75 billion $4.71 18.85

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -28.49% -41.73% -21.70% Oracle 34.17% 217.87% 10.43%

Summary

Oracle beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

