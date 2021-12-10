$891.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $891.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.00 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

NYSE:AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

