Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $891.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report $891.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $891.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

