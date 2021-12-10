Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 436,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $259.14 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average is $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

