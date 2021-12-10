Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report sales of $93.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.70 million and the lowest is $91.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $349.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $412.65 million, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fastly by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.