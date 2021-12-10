MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.