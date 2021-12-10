Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COVTY. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Covestro from €71.00 ($79.78) to €72.00 ($80.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covestro from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. Covestro has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

