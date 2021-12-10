Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $527.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $300.00 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.94.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

