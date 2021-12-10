People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Raised to $22.75

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

