OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $948.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 852,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

