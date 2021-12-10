Morgan Stanley Raises Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $58.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

