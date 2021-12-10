William J. Doherty Sells 165,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APH stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

